CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A mail thief is causing some concern among residents in the Walton Lake neighborhood in Chesterfield.

Ring video obtained by 8News shows a white sedan speeding through the neighborhood, stopping in front of a home, and stealing the mail out of the mailbox. It happened around 9:30 on Sunday morning.

“It’s kind of crazy to be honest,” one neighbor told 8News. “This is a quiet neighborhood.”

That neighbor did not want to be identified, but told 8News that this has been a growing issue for about two weeks.

“In the neighborhood behind me, one family has had several things gone missing…and I know my family has had a couple of mail gone missing as well,” she said. “It does feel a bit uneasy.”

Other neighbors shared concerns about personal information, like name, address and even check information, getting into the wrong hands.

“A lot more people are outside, especially around the time the mailman comes around. We’ve all been doing our part, but it definitely is out of nowhere,” the neighbor said.

Watch a close-up footage of the suspect’s vehicle:

The United States Personal Service has previously confirmed mail theft is an ongoing issue. An internal audit revealed the agency received nearly 300,000 complaints from 2020 through 2021.

The USPS is now offering tips on how to avoid becoming a victim:

Pick up mail from the mailbox promptly

Inquire about ovedue mail

Use a lock

Don’t mail cash

Meanwhile, Chesterfield police told 8News they are investigating the incident from Sunday. The suspect is described as a Black male between 35 and 45 years of age. He was last seen wearing a red hat and a white tank top.

Law enforcement is also warning that stealing mail could land you in federal prison for up to five years and cause you to pay a fine up to $250,000.

Anyone with information should call police or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3Tips mobile app.