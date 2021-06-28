Man charged after stealing ambulance, leading police on chase in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A 35-year-old man from Colonial Heights is facing several charges after stealing an ambulance and leading police on a chase Sunday night.

State police charged Robert M. Naugle with climbing into a vehicle to commit a crime, removing EMS equipment, failure to wear a seatbelt, driving while revoked, unauthorized use of a vehicle and felony eluding. 

Authorities located the ambulance heading south on Chippenham Parkway. Troopers activated emergency equipment to try and stop Naugle but were unsuccessful. A pursuit was then initiated.

The pursuit concluded on I-95 south of Ruffin Mill Road after the deployment of a tire deflation device by Chesterfield Police. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

