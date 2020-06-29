Man charged in Chesterfield fatal shooting

23-year-old Jamieson P. Miller was arrested and charged following a fatal shooting in Chesterfield. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD Va. (WRIC) — A 23-year-old was arrested and charged following a fatal shooting overnight in Chesterfield.

Police said they were called to the 17300 block of Genito Road at 1 a.m. after a man had reportedly been accidentally shot. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Roy K. Long.

23-year-old Jamieson P. Miller was arrested and charged with felony reckless handling of a firearm in relation to the shooting.

“At this time, the investigation indicates that Long and Miller were both handling the firearm when it was fired,” Chesterfield Police said.

Both Long and Miller lived in the 17300 block of Genito Road.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.