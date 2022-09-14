CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department has identified and charged a suspect in a deadly crash that occurred on Iron Bridge Road and Chippenham Parkway last week.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Christopher Johnson on Wednesday, Sept. 14. He was charged with felony reckless driving and felony driving after revocation of license in relation to the crash. Johnson is currently being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail, according to police.

The crash took place in the 5200 block of Iron Bridge Road just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to police, a 1997 Ford escort was attempting to turn left into a driveway when it was struck by a 2019 Mercedes Benz that was speeding.

The driver of the Ford — now been identified by police as 57-year-old Jennifer Candido, a nearby resident — was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. Candido was the sole occupant of the vehicle, according to police.

Following a crash investigation, officers obtained warrants for the alleged driver of the Mercedes Benz, now identified as Johnson.

Anyone with information related to this crash is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.