CHESTERFIELD COUNTY. Va. (WRIC) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a violent abduction that occurred in Chester in the early hours of Sunday, June 12.

At around 3:30 a.m., Chesterfield County Police officers responded to a reported abduction in progress at a residence in the 4500 block of Centralia Road. According to police, a woman had reported that she and her boyfriend had been assaulted and held against their will by another man who is believed to have been the boyfriend’s roommate. The woman managed to escape the house and call the police.

When officers arrived, the boyfriend ran out of the house and the suspect — now identified as 29-year-old Christopher A. Courteau — ran upstairs. According to police, Courteau came back downstairs wearing body armor and holding a revolver. Officers ordered him to put the gun down and he initially ignored the orders before finally laying the gun on a nearby table. Immediately after doing this, Courteau reportedly charged a nearby officer.

According to police, a brief struggle ensued — during which several officers were assaulted — and Courteau was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody.

Photos from the scene provided to 8News

Following an investigation, Courteau, who lives at the residence, was arrested and charged with two counts of abduction; two counts of attempted capital murder; three counts of brandishing; three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; five counts of assault on a law enforcement officer; shooting into an occupied dwelling; malicious wounding; unlawful wounding; attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; use of body armor while committing a crime; and felony obstruction of justice.

Christopher A. Courteau (Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police)

Courteau is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or the P3 Tips mobile app.