CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man charged with arson in connection to a Matoaca-area house fire has received additional charges.

Shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, Chesterfield Fire crews were called to the 6700 block of Madison Street for a reported house fire.

According to police, the incident was domestic in nature. Brandon L. Rhodes, 30, was arrested at the scene and charged with arson and domestic assault. Police said their investigation indicates Rhodes assaulted a woman who is known to him.

One person was forced from their home as a result of the fire. The house sustained significant damage and no injuries were reported in relation to the fire.