Man charged with arson in connection with 2019 house fire in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After a seven-month investigation, a Prince George County man has been charged with arson in connection with a June 2019 house fire in Chesterfield County.

No one was injured in the blaze on Singer Road, though the home’s roof suffered significant damage.

The Chesterfield County Fire Marshal’s Office and Police Department said Friday they believe 25-year-old David Elton Starke ‘deliberately’ set the home on fire on June 14. It took crews more than an hour to mark the blaze under control.

Starke has been charged with one count of arson to an occupied dwelling and breaking and entering with intent to commit arson. He’s being held at Riverside Regional Jail, pending a court appearance.

