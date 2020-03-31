Police: Driver involved in crash dies

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police announced a man involved a single-vehicle crash earlier this month has died.

Dean R. French, 29, passed away on March 27, as a result of his injuries from the crash, according to police officials.

Police said the accident took place at around 10 p.m. on March 18, on Brandermill Parkway. French was driving a Chrysler Town and Country van down the road when he lost control and struck a tree in the median. French was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

