Police: Driver involved in crash dies

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police announced a man involved a single-vehicle crash earlier this month has died.
Dean R. French, 29, passed away on March 27, as a result of his injuries from the crash, according to police officials.
Police said the accident took place at around 10 p.m. on March 18, on Brandermill Parkway. French was driving a Chrysler Town and Country van down the road when he lost control and struck a tree in the median. French was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
