CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after he was seriously injured in a crash at the intersection of Robious Road and Woodmont Drive on Sunday.

On Sunday, April 16, a 1995 Nissan Frontier was turning left onto Woodmont Drive when it was hit by a 2016 Hyundai Sonata moving west on Robious Road, according to police.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The driver of the Nissan Frontier, 56-year-old John M. Wilson, died as a result of his injuries on Tuesday, April 18.

Police are continuing their investigation into the crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.