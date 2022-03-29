CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man has been displaced, after a fire occurred in his home Tuesday afternoon.

Chesterfield Fire said crews arrived at a house fire at 2711 Willowdale Drive just after 5 p.m. March 29.

Once at the residence, crews saw fire showing from the front window of the home.

Fire officials said crews marked the blaze under control 30 minutes after arriving. No injuries were reported, but the sole occupant of the home was displaced due to the damage. Chesterfield Fire said that he declined assistance from the American Red Cross.