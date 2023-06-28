CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man who drowned in Swift Creek Reservoir on Sunday afternoon has been identified and his body has been recovered.

The Chesterfield County Police Department identified the man as 71-year-old McDaniel Rucker IV of the 3500 block of Stoney Ridge Road.

Rucker’s body was recovered by Chesterfield Fire and EMS around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, when a boater noticed the body floating on the surface of the water.

The search was launched shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, when emergency crews were called to the 5700 block of Promontory Pointe Road for a reported drowning.

According to police, Rucker was on a boat with a family member when he reportedly fell into the water and did not resurface. It is not yet known how he ended up in the water.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS personnel initiated a recovery operation that took three days due to difficulties with severe weather and silt at the bottom of the reservoir.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for further examination. The Chesterfield Police Department will be handling the death investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department at 804-748-1251.