Man fatally struck by train in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was fatally struck by a train in Chesterfield Monday night. Police are withholding his identification pending family notification.
According to police, the accident happened on the railroad tracks near the 3600 block of Dupuy Road just before 10 p.m.
Police said a male was walking north on the train tracks when he was struck by a southbound train.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-066.
