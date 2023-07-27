CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the neck in Chesterfield.

Around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, officers responded to the 7-Eleven on North Arch Road near Midlothian Turnpike for a report of a disturbance with a weapon. When officers arrived, they found a man across the street from the 7-Eleven, at the Little Caesars Pizza, with a gunshot wound in his neck.

A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the neck in Chesterfield in the early morning hours on July 27. (Photo: Kevyn Harris, 8News)

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Details are limited, but police told 8News they are not looking for any suspects.