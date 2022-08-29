CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating after a man was shot multiple times south of Woodlake.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, officers were called to the 7300 block of Hancock Towns Lane for a reported shooting.

(Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

Upon their arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. While the man was initially being helped by another resident prior to police arrival, he was soon transported to Chippenham Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.