CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating the death of an unidentified male who was found in a pond on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

According to police, officers responded to the 6400 block of Belmont Road after receiving a call about a body being found in a pond. Chesterfield County Fire & EMS assisted officers in recovering the body.

The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

