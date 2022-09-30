CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating after the body of a man was found lying on the road on Vayo Avenue early Friday morning.

Police said the body was found lying on the road in the 5000 block of Vayo Avenue around 5 a.m.

The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death. The name of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.