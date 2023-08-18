Officers found a man with a gunshot wound after responding to a shooting in the 9500 block of Ladue Road at around 4:14 a.m. (Map: 8News)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Chesterfield County early Friday morning, police said.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound after responding to a shooting in the 9500 block of Ladue Road at around 4:14 a.m. The victim, who was not identified, was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities do not have any suspect information at this time, police said. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.