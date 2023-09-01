CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was taken to the hospital after being attacked by two people, one who was wielding a machete, in Chesterfield.

Police said the victim was attacked by the duo on Dundas Road. The man reportedly knew the people who attacked him.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection to the attack.

Anyone with any information on the attack is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.