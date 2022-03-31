CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Interstate-95 South in Chesterfield that sent one person to the hospital.

The crash took place around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, just north of the Chippenham Parkway exit.

According to police, a 1999 Ford Explorer ran off the left side of the road and hit a guard rail before turning over. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the accident has been cleared and traffic is passing normally.