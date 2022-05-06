CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are investigating after a man was thrown from a moving vehicle that police believe was driven by his girlfriend.

At 6:20 p.m. on May 5, police responded to multiple calls regarding a man holding on to the hood of a moving vehicle and yelling for someone to call 911.

When officers arrived, they were unable to locate the subject. However, they soon received additional calls about a man who had been thrown from a moving vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart at 5700 Hopkins Road.

Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim and he was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle had fled the scene before officers arrived but they were able to identify the driver as 27-year-old Margareth Nelson Mejia of Bryce Lane in Richmond. She has also been identified as the girlfriend of the victim.

(Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police)

Mejia was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and driving without a license in relation to the incident.

The circumstances that led up to the incident are still not yet known and Chesterfield County Police say an investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.