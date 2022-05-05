CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital in serious condition, after police said they received calls that a person was thrown from a moving vehicle near a Wal-Mart parking lot Thursday night.

The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating the incident, which it said originated with multiple calls about someone on the hood of a car yelling for 911 to be called at the Wal-Mart at 5700 Hopkins Road. Police arrived at 6:20 p.m. and did not find the person.

Moments later, police said they received more calls that a person had been thrown from a moving car in the 5000 block of Hopkins Road. Officers found the man who had been thrown, and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are now looking for the suspect vehicle, a black Honda CRV with Virginia license plates, driven by a white woman.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066