CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating after a man was hospitalized in a shooting near Virginia State University and Ettrick Park.

Shortly before 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, officers were called to the University Apartments at Ettrick in the 4000 block of J. Mitchell Jones Drive for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.