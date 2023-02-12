CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after police say he was shot outside of a restaurant and nightclub early Sunday morning in Chesterfield.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, officers responded to Tropicabana Restaurant & Nightclub on the 4900 block of Route 1 at about 2:46 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they got there, the officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe a fight outside the restaurant led to the shooting. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. You’re asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251 if you have any information.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.