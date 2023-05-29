CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of the Rollingwood Apartments on Monday, May 29.

Officers first responded to an area hospital where a man was being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim told police he had been shot in the 6300 block of Pewter Avenue.

Police say there is currently no suspect information and they are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information relating to this shooting is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.