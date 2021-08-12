Man identified in fatal Wednesday night crash in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police have identified the man killed in a crash that happened on Moseley Road on Wednesday night.

Herman Newcomb, 68, of Moseley Road, died at the scene after his 1998 Chevrolet Blazer ran off the road and hit a tree.

Officers responded to the scene around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If anyone has information about this crash, contact Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or using the P3 app.