CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man in a motorized wheelchair was hit by a truck while crossing the street at an intersection in Chesterfield County.

At about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, a Ford F250 was sitting at the stop sign on Parker Lane at the intersection with Route 10, according to police. The driver of the truck was waiting to make a right turn to drive east on Route 10.

At the same time, a man in a motorized wheelchair was traveling west on the sidewalk along Route 10 at the intersection with Parker Lane.

As the truck turned right, the motorized wheelchair was crossing the intersection in front of the truck. The truck hit the motorized wheelchair.

A man in a motorized wheelchair was hit by a truck while crossing the street at an intersection in Chesterfield County.(Photo: Frank Clay)

The man in the wheelchair was taken to an area hospital with what police said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the adult male driver of the truck was issued a summons for careless driving.