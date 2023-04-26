CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was injured after being shot in what police believe was a road rage incident on Chippenham Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

Chesterfield Police officers responded to the 4000 block of Chippendale Drive at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 for a report that a man had been shot. When they arrived, officers found the victim, who told police that he was in his car when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The victim’s car also hit several times.

Police currently believe that the shooting happened on Chippenham Parkway and was related to a road rage incident.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small, white sedan with tinted windows and a donut spare tire on its rear passenger side.

Anyone with information in this shooting should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.