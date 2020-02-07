Man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-95 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate-95, just south of Willis Road in Chesterfield County.

According to Virginia State Police, who responded to the scene at 4:19 p.m., the driver of a Ford F-150 was in the center lane while traveling south on I-95 when he veered right and struck another vehicle in the left lane.

The Ford F-150 veered back to the right and crossed all three lanes of travel before it was hit by a tractor-trailer in the right lane. The tractor-trailer was hauling a farm tractor, authorities said.

The driver of the Ford F-150, identified only as an adult male, was not wearing his seat belt and died from his injuries at the scene. The two other drivers involved did not suffer any injuries, police said.

An investigation is underway.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: