Man killed in Midlothian Holiday Inn Express hotel room shooting identified

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is continuing to investigate the deadly shooting at the Midlothian Holiday Inn Express earlier this week.

Around 12:05 a.m. on Monday, January 31, police received a report of a shooting at 8710 Midlothian Turnpike. Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the lobby.

Soon after, officers found a second adult male shooting victim dead in a hotel room. Police identified the man as 22-year-old Markendrick T. Davis from Atlanta, Georgia.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation indicates the two men shot each other during an altercation in a hotel room, according to police. Police continue to investigated the circumstances surrounding the shooting and there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.