CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on North I-95.

On Nov. 21, at 8:53 a.m., police said a 2006 Honda motorcycle came off of the exit ramp for Temple Road and collided with a 1996 Toyota Avalon and a 2019 Freightliner.

The driver of the motorcycle died in the incident and was identified as 62-year-old Willie Harris, Jr., from Colonial Heights. He was wearing his helment.

The crash remains under investigation.