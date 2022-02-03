Man killed in pedestrian hit-and-run on Hull Street Road identified, police still seeking driver

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have released the identity of the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run on Hull Street Road Wednesday.

Around 6:15 a.m., police received a call that an adult man was found lying on the right side of Hull Street Road.

Once on scene, rescue personnel and officers found the man and later identified him as 61-year-old John A. Everett. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation indicates Everett was crossing the eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road when he was hit and dragged by a vehicle that left the scene, according to police.

Evidence recovered from the scene indicated the suspect’s vehicle is a 2001-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer with front and passenger-side damage.

The suspect vehicle is missing a passenger-side mirror and has a black matte front bumper that is damaged.

Anyone with any information about this crash is urged to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.