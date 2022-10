CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was shot in northern Chesterfield County.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the shooting took place at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 on the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane.

When they got to the scene, the responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.