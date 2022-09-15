CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after a crash on Route 288 near the Chesterfield County Airport.

According to Virginia State Police, at around 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, a 2007 Nissan Altima was heading north on Route 288 near Route 10 when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, 51-year-old Christopher Allen of Midlothian, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call VSP at 804-553-3445.