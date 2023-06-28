CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate after a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash just blocks away from his home in Manchester.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, officers were called to the 400 block of Ruthers Road for a reported fatal motor vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2007 Chevrolet Impala was driving north on Ruthers Road when the driver — now identified as 33-year-old Gregory R. Delfyette of the 800 block of Ruthers Road — lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

Delfyette was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 804-748-1251.