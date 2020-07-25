Man killed by vehicle while walking on Jefferson Davis Highway

Authorities say the pedestrian was crossing the road near Galena Avenue, when he was struck by an SUV. The driver remained on scene, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead. (photos taken by 8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County police are on the scene of a deadly pedestrian crash on Jefferson Davis Highway.

Authorities say the pedestrian was crossing the road near Galena Avenue, when he was struck by an SUV. The driver remained on scene, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

Police are withholding the pedestrian’s name until family members are notified. The southbound lanes of the highway, which is also known as U.S. Route 1, is closed due to the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.