CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Shell gas station on Hull Street Road earlier today.

Police were called to the incident at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 13101 Hull Street Road.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

Police said a male suspect entered the business, took out a knife and demanded money from the clerk.

After receiving the cash, he ran away.





The suspect is described as a 6-feet tall man and weighing about 165 pounds. He was wearing a blue mask, blue hoodie with white writing on it, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.