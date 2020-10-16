Man reportedly sitting in roadway fatally struck by vehicle, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield said a 38-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday.

According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of Boulders Parkway following reports that a man was sitting in the roadway. Before officers could arrive, the man, who police identified as Sean J. Frederick, was struck by a 2008 Toyota 4Runner.

Police say the driver remained on scene.

Frederick, of the 800 block of Boulders Parkway, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

According to police, weather and lighting conditions appear to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

LATEST HEADLINES: