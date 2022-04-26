CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man suspected of robbing the same Chesterfield gas station twice in one week was finally arrested Tuesday morning, after trying to rob it a third time.

Just before 9 a.m. police responded to a robbery that occurred at the Shell gas station at 13101 Hull Street Road.

According to police, a man entered the gas station and showed a knife while demanding money from the clerk. The robber ran away after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

Police officers located and identified the suspect as 31-year-old Marquis E. Brown, of Sika Lane in Midlothian. He was seen running from the scene and after a brief foot chase, the officers took him into custody.

Marquis E. Brown (Courtesy of Chesterfield Police)

Brown was then transported to Chesterfield County Jail where he was charged with robbery.

In addition to this incident, Brown has been charged for two other robbery incidents at the same Shell gas station on April 19 and April 23. All three robberies took place over the course of one week. He is currently being held without bond.

Security camera photo from the robbery on April 19.

Security camera photo from the robbery on April 23. (Photos courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

Police are continuing their investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information on this robbery or the two prior robberies is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or anonymously call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.