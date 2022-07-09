CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Chesterfield County.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, Chesterfield County Police were called to the 6800 block of Fairpines Road for a report of a man who had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3 Tips mobile app.