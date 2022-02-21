Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Chesterfield on Zion Ridge Drive

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened late Sunday night.

Around 10 p.m., on Feb. 21, police responded to the 5800 block of Zion Ridge Drive for a report of a stabbing.

Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the incident was isolated and appeared to be domestic related.

CCPD is continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.