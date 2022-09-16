CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a man who brought a gun into a Chesterfield 7-Eleven and stole cash, cigarettes and a cell phone on Friday morning.

According to Chesterfield Police, at about 4:59 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a man went into the 7-Eleven on Hull Street Road, announced he had a gun and demanded money. He then took an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as cigarettes and a cell phone, and left on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male between 20 and 25 years old, and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build, according to police. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, grey pants and flannel face covering.

Credit: Chesterfield Police Department

Credit: Chesterfield Police Department

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.