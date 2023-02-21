CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the “Your Store” convenience store on Atkins Road in late January.

Chesterfield Police say the suspect, described as a Black male with a slender build, entered the store around 6:25 a.m. on Jan. 31 and walked up to an employee with a gun demanding money.

Chesterfield convenience store armed robbery suspect (Photo: Chesterfield County Police) Chesterfield convenience store armed robbery suspect (Photo: Chesterfield County Police)

Police said the suspect stole cigarettes, cash and other items valued at over $2,000.

Police said he was wearing a balaclava, a black puffy jacket, a dark-colored Gap hoodie, black track pants with white stripes on the sides and black sneakers at the time of the armed robbery.

Anyone with information on the crime or the suspect is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.