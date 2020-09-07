Man dies from injuries following crash on Iron Bridge Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man died following a two-vehicle crash at the 7200 block of Iron Bridge Road on Saturday, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Police say around 6:30 p.m. a 1998 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn east on Iron Bridge Road but pulled out in front of a 2014 Jeep Wrangler that was traveling westbound. The two vehicles collided and the driver, 27-year-old Caleb Schoorens of the 7100 block of Koufax Court was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Due to the injuries, Schoorens passed away on Sunday.

Police are still investigating the crash. They ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

