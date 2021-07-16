Man suffering from facial burns after Friday house fire in Henrico

The Henrico Fire Department said a person is suffering from facial burns after a Friday evening house fire. (Photo: 8News reporter Ben Dennis)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Fire Department said a person is suffering from facial burns after a Friday evening house fire.

Officials said a house fire call came into dispatch just before 5:40 p.m. on July 16.

When crews arrived at the 100 block of Wilkinson Road they found a man outside the home with facial burns. The victim was sent to VCU Medical Center for treatment, and the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The fire department said the fire was found on the first floor along with heavy smoke and was contained in the room where it started.

Officials have not disclosed what room the fire started in because the investigation is still underway. The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time as well.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.