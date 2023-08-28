CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection with a bank fraud.

Chesterfield Police said, on June 9, a suspect entered a Truist Bank — located at 7477 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County — and allegedly used a false ID to withdraw money from a victim’s bank account.

The suspect continued to use the false ID at multiple branches throughout Chesterfield County and Henrico County, allegedly withdrawing more than $10,000 in cash from two different victims’ accounts.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and glasses, according to police.

Suspect in alleged bank fraud (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

The Chesterfield County Police Department asks anyone with information about this incident or this suspect to call the department at 804-748-1251.