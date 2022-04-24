CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are looking for information on a man that was involved in a recent high-speed pursuit.

According to Chesterfield Police, at around 11:54 p.m. on April 14, the man driving an orange Dodge Charger was pulled over for a minor traffic violation.

The man then tried to evade the police, exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour on Midlothian Turnpike.

According to Lt. Lamb of the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers initially gave chase but stopped the pursuit to avoid a crash.

Lt. Otero said that the man would likely be facing an eluding police charge as a result of the pursuit.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspected driver is encouraged to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251. Or for anonymous tips call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use P3tips.com for smartphones. There are potential rewards for information.