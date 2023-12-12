CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man wanted by the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office after he deserted a weekend offender program more than two months ago has been found and arrested.

According to the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Jasmine Collins was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 12 after detectives from the Sheriff’s Office spent weeks tracking him down. He was charged with one felony count of escaping and is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Collins was part of a weekend offender program in Chesterfield but escaped on Sept. 30 after he learned that he was wanted on separate charges in Dinwiddie County.