CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a man who escaped from his house arrest ahead of a scheduled drug test.

William Thomas Powell, 42, of the 500 block of Pullbrook Drive, was serving a sentence of home incarceration for two felonies of possessing a Schedule I or II substance and one felony probation violation. The total sentence he received for these crimes was seven years and seven months.

According to authorities, Powell — who was serving his sentence on home incarceration — was scheduled for a check-in and drug test on Friday, Aug. 18, but he instead staged an escape.

Deputies searched for Powell using electronic surveillance of his ankle monitor. However, the monitor was removed at some point, leading the Chesterfield County Police Department to assist in the search, using K-9 units to track his escape.

Authorities believe Powell may have been picked up in a vehicle along Route 10 in Chester.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office has obtained a warrant of felony escape for Powell’s arrest.

William Thomas Powell is wanted for felony escape. (Courtesy of the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office)

Powell is described as a 6-foot-2-inch tall man, weighing approximately 218 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Powell’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit at 804-748-1490.