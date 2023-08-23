CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was wanted for escape in Chesterfield County was successfully captured by authorities this afternoon without incident.

William Thomas Powell, 42, of the 500 block of Pullbrook Drive, was serving a sentence of home incarceration for two felonies of possessing a Schedule I or II substance and one felony probation violation. The total sentence he received for these crimes was seven years and seven months.

According to authorities, Powell — who was serving his sentence on home incarceration — was scheduled for a check-in and drug test on Friday, Aug. 18, but he instead staged an escape.

Deputies searched for Powell using electronic surveillance of his ankle monitor. However, the monitor was removed at some point, leading the Chesterfield County Police Department to assist in the search, using K-9 units to track his escape.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant of felony escape for Powell’s arrest on Friday, Aug. 18.

According to authorities, Powell was apprehended on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 23, without incident. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.