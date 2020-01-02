Man wanted for stealing electronics, tools from multiple Chesterfield County stores

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are looking for a man suspected in multiple thefts at local retailers dating back to last May.

On several occasions between May 22, 2019 and December 10, 2019, a male subject entered local retail locations, gathered electronics or tools and left the stores without paying for the items. The most recent thefts have occurred at Lowes and Walmart.

Police have obtained warrants for Christopher R. Hawk, of an unknown address, for multiple shoplifting incidents. Hawk is currently wanted in relation to six incidents in Chesterfield County.

Hawk, 38, is described as a 5-foot-10, 180-pound white male with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Hawk’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

